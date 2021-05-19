Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 192,619 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,619 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

