Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,865 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,899 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $93,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 30.5% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 611,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.73. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

