Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 45,311 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

