Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,084 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $40,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.