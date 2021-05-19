Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 775.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 690,273 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 185.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 1,836,131 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.4% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth $205,000.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

