Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:MBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 5,201,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

