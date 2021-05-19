MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MGI opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

