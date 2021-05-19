Morgan Stanley Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.19 on Monday. Natera has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,520. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit