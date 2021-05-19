Morgan Stanley Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.19 on Monday. Natera has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,520. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

