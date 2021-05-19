Morgan Stanley Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

