Morgan Stanley Raises NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $62.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $15,193,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Analyst Recommendations for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit