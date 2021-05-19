Morgan Stanley Raises NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $62.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $15,193,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

