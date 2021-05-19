Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Comments


