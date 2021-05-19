Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 2392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

