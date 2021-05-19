M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,583 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

