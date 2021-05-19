M&T Bank Corp Has $17.85 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $424.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.