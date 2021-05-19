M&T Bank Corp Has $31.46 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Shares of CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

