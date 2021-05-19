M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,858.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.