Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.96 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,638 shares of company stock worth $2,553,067. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

