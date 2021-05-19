Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 655,700 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIO stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

