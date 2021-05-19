NAOS Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $5.72 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00325462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00195071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.92 or 0.01131144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037926 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

