Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.56 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post $125.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.90 million. Natera reported sales of $86.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $558.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.89 million to $575.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.84 million, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,520. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,684. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Earnings History and Estimates for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

