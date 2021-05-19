National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$561.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

