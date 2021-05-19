National Bank Financial Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.07.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.