National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.60 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$2.80 on Monday. IMV has a twelve month low of C$2.69 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

