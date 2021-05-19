National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.00

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.00 and last traded at $257.00, with a volume of 4077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. The stock has a market cap of $922.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

