NativeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $21,465.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00070081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00276662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

