Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 19,752 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $126,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average of $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

