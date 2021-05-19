Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,467 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

