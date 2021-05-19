Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,184.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

