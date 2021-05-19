Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.61 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1,565.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 88,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.