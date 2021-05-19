Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,316,928 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

