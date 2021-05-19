Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 36,190 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

