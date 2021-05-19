Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

NYSE:WCN opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

