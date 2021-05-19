Natuzzi (NTZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 21st.

NTZ stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.79. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

