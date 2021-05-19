Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEAPF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

NEAPF stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Nearmap has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

