Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,271,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $480.88 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

