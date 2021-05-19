Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $620.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.13.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $484.56. The company had a trading volume of 94,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.94 and its 200 day moving average is $519.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.