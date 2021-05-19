Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 9,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

