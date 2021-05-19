NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRBO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Earnings History for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit