NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRBO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.