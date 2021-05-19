NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $25.11 on Monday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.