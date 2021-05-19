New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $38.43

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.43, but opened at $40.87. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

