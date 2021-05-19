New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $38.43

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.43, but opened at $40.87. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit