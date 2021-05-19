New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Lowered to $18.10 at HSBC

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $18.70 to $18.10 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

