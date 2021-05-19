New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.70 to $18.10. The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $11.90. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 217,462 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

