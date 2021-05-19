Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.92. 5,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit