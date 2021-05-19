Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.92. 5,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.