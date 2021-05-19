Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Newmont traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.62, with a volume of 348115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,213.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.