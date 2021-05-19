Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 49.2% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $129.03 million and $11.08 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00326063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00180092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00922663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,042,963 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,316 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.