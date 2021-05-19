Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NEWT opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $732.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

