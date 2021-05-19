Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.
NEWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
NEWT opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $732.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
