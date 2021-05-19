Newton Price Down 46.9% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Newton has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $2.39 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00322040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00196853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01125886 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

