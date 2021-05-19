NextDAO (NAX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $1.12 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00089404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00335989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018592 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,990,335,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,103,866 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.