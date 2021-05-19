NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

