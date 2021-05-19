NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -168.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.